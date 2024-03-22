Snowfall warning remains in effect in Toronto; up to 19 cm expected
Toronto saw a spring snowstorm on Friday, with up to 19 centimetres of snow falling on some parts of the city.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the city, expected to end by the evening.
Here's what happened during Friday's snowstorm.
7:45 p.m. More than 250 aircraft deiced
Since the snowfall started, Toronto Pearson deiced 255 aircraft, averaging at 6.52 minutes per plane.
It is about -4 C at this time, according to Environment Canada, with light snow dusting the city.
6:45 p.m. Snow accumlations less than expected
The City of Toronto told CTV News sidewalk snow accumulations have so far been a little less than expected, pushing clearing later this evening sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. and carrying on through the night.
However, snow has been brushed off on some inner-city sidewalks since 3 p.m. Torontonians can expect walkways and multi-use trails to be cleared tomorrow.
5:10 p.m. Nearly 5 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled
Toronto Pearson International Airport shared a video of the current snowfall on X, formerly Twitter. Currently, about 4.6 per cent of the airport's flights have been cancelled by airlines, and the airport says it is seeing "some delays."
5 p.m. Toronto police urge drivers to 'use caution'
In a statement on X, Toronto police reminded locals that the city is under a snowfall warning.
"Please use caution. Drivers slow down and drive to the weather conditions," the post reads.
4:45 p.m. Up to 19 centimetres of snow now forecasted
Environment Canada says up to 19 centimetres of snow is now forecasted to fall in Toronto through the evening.
The weather agency says peak snowfall rates of two to three centimetres per hour is possible.
Tonight's snow may significantly impact the commute home from work, Environment Canada says, urging locals to monitor alerts and forecasts for the evening.
3 P.M. Service suspended at 56 bus stops
Service at 56 bus stops across the city has been suspended to “safeguard customers and maintain operational efficiency,” the TTC said.
The transit agency said the planned suspension affects bus stops prone to “weather-related disruptions.” Riders are asked use the nearest alternative stops that remain in operation.
The list of affected stops can be found here.
12:30 P.M. Toronto delivers update on snow response
The city said crews started salting major arterial roads and collector routes at 11:30 a.m. to prevent freezing and frost before the afternoon commute. Local roads are set to be salted between 2 and 3 p.m.
Vincent Sferrazza, director of operations and maintenance of Toronto’s transportation services, said crews are hoping to get at least two rounds of salting done by the time heavier snow starts to fall after 3 p.m.
Sferrazza said the city has been tracking the weather event and crews proactively salted the roads on Wednesday, which he said gave the city a “good head start” in its snow-clearing operations.
When the snow does start to accumulate, the city will start plowing major roads and transit routes at 5 cm and residential streets at 8 cm.
“So we ask residents to please be patient and allow us to get those rounds of salting and plowing in and hopefully that would resolve any issues that may have arisen,” he said.
11:15 A.M. TTC deploying extra staff, buses
The TTC says extra staff members, buses and maintenance vehicles are being deployed as the snow starts to fall.
The additional buses will be brought online on a “route-by-route” basis and deployed to areas where heavy snowfall historically results in significant slowdowns, detour or disruptions.
At 3 p.m., the TTC said service at 56 bus stops will be suspended to “safeguard customers and maintain operational efficiency.” The list of impacted stops, which the transit agency said are prone to “weather-related disruptions,” can be found here.
11 A.M. Pearson says 'give yourself some extra time'
The snow is falling at Toronto Pearson International Airport and officials are advising travellers to give themselves extra time to avoid missing their flight.
Customers are encouraged to check the airport’s departures portal for any changes to the status of their flight.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 60 killed in concert attack near Moscow, Islamic State claims responsibility
More than 60 people were killed and 145 wounded on Friday when camouflage-clad gunmen fired with automatic weapons on concertgoers near Moscow in one of the deadliest attacks on Russia in decades.
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Kate Middleton news: How preventive chemotherapy takes a toll on the body
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Scam-based escape room seeks to educate Canadians on fraud
Recognizing the growing threat of fraud, the Canada Revenue Agency is taking a new approach to raise awareness and educate individuals with the knowledge to steer clear of scams, using a unique and interactive escape room.
'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49
The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as 'regular guy' from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec law protecting seniors from eviction may soon be extended: QS
The Legault government is looking to table Quebec Solidaire's (QS) Bill 198, which expands the scope of the Francoise David law to better protect seniors from eviction, in the near future.
-
Cree community grieving after five people killed in collision in rural Quebec
The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday.
-
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes to honour his life.
Ottawa
-
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
-
OC Transpo launching bus system rework alongside Trillium Line LRT launch
OC Transpo is releasing specific details about how bus commutes will change when the north-south Trillium Line LRT launches later this year.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Northern Ontario
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
-
As wildfire season nears, critics say incentive for forest fire crews not enough
The upcoming wildfire season is expected to be another severe one — and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry recently announced an incentive program for fire rangers.
Kitchener
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
-
Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have flipped upside down in a crash.
London
-
Vehicle involved in death of 8 year old was in for maintenance day of crash
A London, Ont. jury heard testimony Friday that the vehicle that struck and killed an 8-year-old girl had its braking system checked just hours before the crash.
-
London’s free parking promotion in core business districts expires soon—but Old East Village seeking extension
Time is running out to use the two-hour free parking promo code “CORE” with the Honk Mobile App in London’s core area business districts.
-
Several multi-vehicle collisions closed sections of Highway 401 Friday afternoon
OPP and first responders were kept busy Friday after poor driving conditions due to inclement weather caused multiple multi-vehicle collisions.
Windsor
-
Here’s how auto thefts are happening in Windsor and what you can do
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released two new videos of car thefts with hopes of catching the suspects and raising awareness on the problem.
-
Roseland residents want city to have change of heart
A resident in the Roseland area for 41 years, Catherine Archer, feels the city didn't offer neighbours a choice when unveiling plans for a proposed 38-unit condo building at Roseland Golf during an open house March 7.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Barrie
-
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
-
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
-
4 suspects charged after allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and tools
Collingwood police arrested and charged four people with possession of stolen property.
Winnipeg
-
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
'A flagship intersection': Reaction to reopening Portage and Main pouring in
The future reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic is getting a mixed reaction from residents, but one organization says the decision is long overdue.
-
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
Atlantic
-
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dead
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
-
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Edmonton
-
Little Warriors drops keynote speaker accused of sexual misconduct
An Alberta woman is questioning the choice of a keynote speaker for an event put on by Little Warriors — an organization focused on fighting and treating child sexual abuse, and advocating for survivors.
-
Dozens of patients relocated after 'motel medicine' agency removed from AHS list
The housing agency responsible for housing a partially paralyzed man in a Leduc motel will no longer receive clients from Alberta Health Services.
-
Teen pleads guilty in assault on another youth in Leduc parking lot
A teen has pleaded guilty to his role in what police called a "violent assault" of another youth in Leduc last fall.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor meets with head of Recall Gondek campaign
The Calgary citizen who started a petition to recall Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with the city's elected leader on Friday in a 20-minute, closed-door meeting.
-
Spring breakers head for airport and warmer temperatures
Calgary airport was busy Friday as thousands of travellers on spring break made a dash for some sun.
-
Pathways Alliance files application for carbon capture megaproject as critics question its emissions end game
A consortium of Canada’s largest oilsands producers has began filing regulatory applications for a new carbon capture megaproject.
Regina
-
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
-
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
-
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Saskatoon
-
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
-
North Shore wastewater plant now expected to cost $3.86 billion
The estimated cost of completing a troubled wastewater treatment plant on the North Shore has ballooned to $3.86 billion, officials revealed Friday.
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
Vancouver Island
-
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
-
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
-
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.