

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A dramatic change in weather will keep Torontonians on their toes on Wednesday.

After a stint of bone-chilling conditions, relief will come in the form of warmer temperatures. A daytime high of 6 C is forecast today, but it won’t arrive without a price.

Snow started falling overnight in the city and is due to become freezing rain as temperatures rise.

Most areas of the GTA will see two to five centimetres of snow accumulate, with amounts as high as 10 centimetres in regions nearer to Lake Huron.

Environment Canada expects the freezing rain to change to rain in the late afternoon, with up to 15 millimetres of rainfall by the end of the day.

The freeze-thaw cycle could create watershed conditions and have an impact on infrastructure.

“Please exercise caution around all bodies of water,” the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority wrote in a statement.

“Due to the total rainfall expected today along with snowmelt caused by increasing temperatures, and due to the potential for ice breakup, all rivers within the GTA may experience high flow and higher water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions.”

The turbulent weather is also likely to blame for an extensive power outage in Mississauga, near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue. The power was restored shortly before 9 a.m., according to utility provider Alectra.

While the rain is expected to taper off tonight, Environment Canada forecasts a steady decline back into colder conditions.

Thursday will see a daytime high of 0 C, dropping to -10 C at night, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

From there, the cold will only continue. Friday will also see a chance of flurries with a low of -18 C.