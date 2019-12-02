TORONTO -- GTA drivers are enduring in a slick commute this morning after snowfall overnight.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the City of Toronto, as well as the regions of Peel, Halton, York, and Durham and Environment Canada says accumulations of up to 5 centimetres are possible in some areas.

"An area of moderate snowfall is affecting areas near Lake Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area early this morning," the national weather agency’s advisory read. "Hazardous travel conditions are likely early this morning."

Salt trucks and snow plows are out across the region this morning to clear up the roadways before rush hour.

Mark Mills, the road operations superintendent for the City of Toronto, told CP24 on Monday that the city's entire fleet of plows will likely be out this morning.

"We are now assessing the local roads and I think we’ve met thresholds so we might be getting those local road plows (out) at around 10 a.m.," he said. "That will take about 14 to 16 hours (to complete). We’ll have the sidewalk plows out early this morning and of course we are going to get those bike lanes cleaned up too."

The winter weather isn’t finished with us yet! We received more snow than expected overnight so we have extra crews to help keep runways clear. If you’re flying today, check the status of your flight before leaving as delays are possible: https://t.co/pfr3DaHwUI pic.twitter.com/lQNzGjxCIX — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) December 2, 2019

Sunday's winter storm brought a mix of ice pellets, freezing drizzle, and snow to the GTA, resulting in hundreds of collisions.

Police are urging motorists to exercise caution this morning and drive to the conditions.

About 500 crashes in the #GTA in the past 24 hours. #OnStorm https://t.co/u811Jlr2B6 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 2, 2019

"The plows have been out trying to keep up with the snow that continues to fall but the roads themselves are still very snow-covered, very slippery," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Monday.

"Drivers need to pay extra attention when they are trying to merge with traffic and just drive on the lanes."

Power outages were also reported in Toronto and the surrounding region, including the Hamilton area. In an update posted on social media on Monday morning, Alectra confirmed that 17,000 customers in Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Waterdown, Dundas, and St. Catharines are currently without power. The estimated time of restoration for the majority of customers is noon today.