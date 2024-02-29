Smoky skies over parts of Ontario likely wildfire related: Environment Canada
If you spotted smoky skies in parts of Ontario Thursday, it is quite likely you saw the aftereffects of the wildfires scorching Texas.
“I cannot confirm with 100 per cent certainty that the smoke originated from Texas, but the probability is quite high,” Environment Canada’s Peter Kimbell told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement, speaking on what the agency viewed on its satellite imagery in southwestern Ontario.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The wildfire blazing through the Texas Panhandle – the northernmost region of the U.S. state – has grown into the largest in state history, covering 4,400 square kilometres. The smoke resulted from a cluster of major fires throughout rural northern areas of the state, which also crossed into Oklahoma. According to authorities, however, the fire blackened just under 4,250 square kilometres on the Texas side of the border.
The 2006 East Amarillo Complex fire, which burned through 3,630 square kilometres and resulted in 13 deaths, previously held that title.
Based on ECCC’s national wildfire smoke modelling, plumes of smoke can be seen blowing through Midwest U.S., breezing over Kansas through to Illinois, before billowing over southeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.
“But there is undoubtedly some low level particulate matter (PM 2.5) that has been advected in previous days over southern Ontario, which is not reflected in these charts, probably because it is at concentrations which are too small,” Kimbell said.
This particulate matter is of no concern to Ontario’s air quality, Kimbell noted, as its concentrations are “very low” and pose no threat.
With files from The Associated Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Here's how people are reacting after Bill 21 was upheld by the Quebec Court of Appeal
Quebec's highest court ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21, is constitutional, delivering a major victory to the François Legault government. Here's how some groups reacted to Thursday's ruling.
-
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
-
$630 million to improve ambulance services 'not enough', says Quebec ambulance service
On Thursday, the Quebec government announced almost $630 million over five years to fund various measures aimed at improving ambulance services.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys wood pallet plant
There’s not much left of a wood pallet manufacturer near Harriston, Ont.
-
Highway 21 reopens following fatal crash
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Ground broken on new Strathroy-Caradoc central fire station
Shovels have finally broken ground for a new central fire station in Strathroy-Caradoc, replacing the existing 50-year-old facility.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving WRPS closes Waterloo intersection
A Waterloo regional police vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon that shut down a section of University Avenue West in Waterloo.
-
'They're working an extra day for free': Leap day's impact on employees
Leap days may be good news for anyone who gets paid hourly. Not so much for some salaried workers.
-
Police investigating break-ins at two Waterloo businesses
There were two break-ins at Waterloo businesses on Wednesday and investigators believe one person is responsible for both incidents.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
-
Chapleau teen charged with assaulting partner
A 17-year-old from Chapleau has been charged with domestic abuse-related offences after Ontario Provincial Police were called following a physical altercation.
Ottawa
-
LRT construction delays keeping footbridge near Carleton campus incomplete
A much-anticipated footbridge connecting Carleton University to Vincent Massey Park has been sitting unused for nearly two years, and the delay has everything to do with light rail construction.
-
Ottawa's Trillium Line opening delayed until at least early summer
The opening of the north-south Trillium Line is delayed until at least early summer, with OC Transpo officials saying training and trial running will need to go smoothly over the next four months before launch.
-
Ottawa police looking to locate missing 24-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help find a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday, raising concern for his well-being.
Windsor
-
$24,000 in drugs and cash seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have seized $24,000 in drugs and cash after an investigation.
-
Driver busted going 101km/h in a 50 zone in LaSalle: police
A 20-year-old man from Windsor was charged with stunt driving after police say he was going 101 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone in LaSalle.
-
Essex County ranks fourth highest in Ontario for impaired driving charges: OPP
Essex County is one of the worst regions in Ontario for impaired driving charges, according to provincial police statistics from 2023.
Barrie
-
3 individuals, including teen, face weapons charges in Alliston investigation
Three individuals, including a 17-year-old, face weapons-related charges in connection with a police investigation in an Alliston neighbourhood earlier this week involving a stolen vehicle.
-
Ice break on Georgina Island shows no respect for waterfront cottages
Magnificent mountains of ice crystals crept up the beach from Lake Simcoe onto land Wednesday.
-
Knife-wielding masked shoplifter injured after struggle with Barrie retail store officer
Police in Barrie hope to identify a knife-wielding masked shoplifter who allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer at a Bayfield retail store.
Atlantic
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
Calgary
-
Alberta Budget 2024: Here's what Calgary gets
The Alberta government unveiled its latest budget on Thursday, and it comes with $73.2 billion in spending for 2024-25.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
-
Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
The provincial government's promised income tax break that would save Albertans hundreds of dollars a year will come in 2026 and 2027.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Gimli schools, municipal facilities in lockdown following shooting
Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli are in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.
-
Winter storm coming to southern Manitoba this weekend: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
'It's frightening': rural Manitoba residents take action to curb crime
Residents in a rural Manitoba community seeing a spike in crime fear RCMP resources are spread too thin to deal with the problem by themselves – so they are taking matters into their own hands.
Vancouver
-
Body of missing Surrey man found nearly 3 years after he disappeared
The body of a man who was 29 years old when he went missing has been found nearly three years after he got on a transit bus in New Westminster, B.C., and disappeared.
-
Guests with suspected gang ties using short-term rentals in B.C. community, RCMP warn
Short-term rental hosts in Prince George, B.C., have been urged to "exercise caution" following reports of gangsters booking stays – and in some cases refusing to vacate the properties.
-
5 things to do in Vancouver on the first weekend of March
A job fair for health-care workers, a week-long celebration of cocktails and a 1970s-themed dance party are some of the events on tap for the first weekend of March in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
-
Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
The provincial government's promised income tax break that would save Albertans hundreds of dollars a year will come in 2026 and 2027.
-
Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run during police chase was 'prolific offender': RCMP
The man accused of hitting and killing a Fort Saskatchewan woman while fleeing police in a U-Haul was wanted for various crimes over the past year in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Mounties say.