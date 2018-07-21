

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance footage of a suspicious incident in Thornhill where two small girls were approached and briefly chased while riding their scooters along a sidewalk this past Wednesday.

York Regional Police said that at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the girls were riding along Atkinson Avenue, approaching Rodeo Drive, near Bathurst Street and Clark Avenue, when a white sedan pulled up alongside them.

The vehicle stopped and a female inside started to speak to the girls, police said.

A female then got out of the car and ran toward the girls. The girls turned the other direction and attempted to flee, but one of them fell off of their scooter onto the ground.

The female from the car then back off and returned to the sedan, which sped off.

The suspects in the vehicle are described as black females between 18 and 22 years old. They were driving a white four-door sedan.

Video of the incident was released to the public on Saturday afternoon. No other similar incidents have been reported to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241.