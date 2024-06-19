TORONTO
Toronto

    • Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police

    In this aerial view from the CTV News helicopter, a school bus involved in the incident is seen in Vaughan, Ont., Wednesday, June 19, 2024. In this aerial view from the CTV News helicopter, a school bus involved in the incident is seen in Vaughan, Ont., Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
    A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

    The collision occurred in the area of Kleinburg Summit Way, near Kipling Avenue and Kirby Road, at around 8 a.m.

    The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation.

    One resident in the neighbourhood said he was coming home after dropping off his children at school at around 8 a.m. when he saw the scene.

    "I saw all of the police tape," he told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

    "When I came to see what happened, one of the boys here told me that a young boy was struck by a bus... it's horrible."

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

