Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police

A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

The collision occurred in the area of Kleinburg Summit Way, near Kipling Avenue and Kirby Road, at around 8 a.m.

The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation.

One resident in the neighbourhood said he was coming home after dropping off his children at school at around 8 a.m. when he saw the scene.

"I saw all of the police tape," he told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

"When I came to see what happened, one of the boys here told me that a young boy was struck by a bus... it's horrible."

