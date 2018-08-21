

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Six victims of a bombing at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga have launched a $6 million lawsuit, alleging the owners failed to provide adequate security to protect patrons.

The Bombay Bhel restaurant was bustling with customers and children on the evening of May 24 when an explosion rocked the dining area, sending shrapnel flying at unsuspecting diners.

A total of 15 people, ranging in age from 23 to 69, were wounded. Three victims suffered critical injuries in the blast, though their conditions quickly improved in hospital. The remaining 12 sustained minor injuries.

According to a statement of claim filed Monday with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, each of the six plaintiffs is seeking $1 million in damages. The six victims are part of two families who were dining together at the restaurant when the blast occurred.

Their lawyers – Sandra Zisckind, Darryl Singer and Jeremy Diamond of Diamond and Diamond Personal Injury Lawyers – spoke on behalf of the victims, some of which sat silently in the room during the Tuesday morning news conference.

The lawyers claim the owners of Bombay Bhel should have been more aware of security issues related to the “targeted” attack.

“The result of their inactions is the fact that our clients have been severely injured,” attorney Darryl Singer said. “None of our clients have been back to work. They’ve suffered surgeries, tremendous psychological damages similar to post-traumatic stress, obviously as they were involved in a bombing, and their families as well have been put to the test in terms of having to take care of their now-injured adult siblings and children.”

Singer said his clients “heard things through the community” that suggest the owners may have been aware of a possible threat prior to the bombing but failed to be “proactive.” He refused to provide details about where that information came from, only attributing it to a number of “sources.”

That detail has not been confirmed by police.

“We’re not suggesting every restaurant in Toronto should get metal detectors,” Zisckind said. “But if they knew there was a threat, if they knew there was a problem or there was some sort of threat in the community, then they needed to either shut down or do some sort of extra proactive steps. That’s what we need to find out and that’s what this lawsuit will do.”

Within hours of the explosion, Peel Regional Police investigators released a surveillance photo of two suspects clad in dark hoodies pulled tightly over their faces.

The pair, believed to be a male and female, walked into the restaurant where, police alleged, they planted a “homemade” improvised explosive device before escaping the area on foot and later by vehicle.

Though a motive has not been identified, investigators have been firm that there was “absolutely nothing” about the case that indicates the bombing was an act of terror.

To date, no arrests have been made.

Singer said the victims came to their firm because they were “frustrated” and weren’t “getting any answers from police.”

“The police are there to find the criminals responsible for this case. What we’re trying to figure out is if the restaurant knew or ought to have known there was a real threat to the patrons. It’s two separate but parallel things,” Zisckind said.