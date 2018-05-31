

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released more video surveillance footage of two suspects wanted in connection with an explosion in a Mississauga restaurant.

Police say one of the suspects appears to have “nearly been struck” by a vehicle at Thornwood and Forum drives. The video shows one person running down a sidewalk and another person running through an intersection diagonally at the same time a vehicle makes a left turn. The car’s headlights shone directly on the suspect as the driver went through the intersection.

Police are appealing to this driver to contact police.

Last Thursday night, a “homemade” improvised explosive device was detonated inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, injuring 15 people. Three of those injured were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital were police say one of them required surgery.

All three patients were released from hospital the following day.

On May 29, investigators confirmed the getaway route used by the two suspects who bombed the restaurants.

Both suspects fled the restaurant on foot, police said. They travelled along Arndale Road, and then went northbound through a vacant lot to Preston Meadows Avenue. They turned down Thornwood Drive. Police say the suspects then got into a vehicle.

Peel Regional Police Supt. Rob Ryan said at news conference that one of the suspects may be female.

The first suspect is being described by police as approximately 5’10 to 6 feet tall with a stocky build. The suspect was wearing dark pants and a baseball cap. The second suspect is about the same height with a medium build and was wearing jeans.

Police say both suspects were wearing dark-coloured hoodies that was pulled over their heads. Their faces were covered with a dark material.

The suspects will face charges of attempted murder, as well as various weapons charges, police say. Officers have released two surveillance videos to the public in hopes of collecting more information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects.

“This is a complex case and it’s going to take time,” Ryan said Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-966-0616, the hotline set up by investigators to deal with the Bombay Bhel restaurant explosion.

