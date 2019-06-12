

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is looking for an alleged car thief who may have been shot by an officer in Mississauga, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says that on an afternoon in late May, officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

The agency says the officers saw a man enter the car and start to operate it.

Shortly after that, an officer shot his gun multiple times, hitting the vehicle's windshield.

The SIU says the vehicle fled and was then involved with a collision, at which point the man left the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

The unit says the man may or may not have been injured as a result of the shooting, and they're asking him to contact the lead investigator on the case.