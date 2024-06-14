SIU invokes mandate after traffic investigation in Mississauga: police

Ontario’s police watchdog said it invoked its mandate after a traffic investigation in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said it was called to the area of Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard for a traffic investigation on Friday just after 4:50 p.m.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the rider of a motorcycle was taken into custody, police said.

Officers are advising lane closures are in effect in the area.