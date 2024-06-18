TORONTO
Toronto

    • Firefighter injured while battling three-alarm blaze in Midtown

    One firefighter was injured battling a three-alarm blaze in Midtown on Tuesday morning. One firefighter was injured battling a three-alarm blaze in Midtown on Tuesday morning.
    Share

    A firefighter injured while battling a three-alarm blaze in Midtown this morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.

    A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services confirmed to CP24 that crews were called to a fire at a residence on Taunton Road, in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East, early Tuesday morning.

    As many as three homes were involved in the fire and one firefighter sustained injuries while working to extinguish the flames.

    Officials say they have not yet been able to get the fire under control and crews remain on scene.

    Toronto fire did not provide any information on the condition of the injured firefighter but paramedics said one person was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News