Firefighter injured while battling three-alarm blaze in Midtown

A firefighter injured while battling a three-alarm blaze in Midtown this morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services confirmed to CP24 that crews were called to a fire at a residence on Taunton Road, in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East, early Tuesday morning.

As many as three homes were involved in the fire and one firefighter sustained injuries while working to extinguish the flames.

Officials say they have not yet been able to get the fire under control and crews remain on scene.

Toronto fire did not provide any information on the condition of the injured firefighter but paramedics said one person was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.