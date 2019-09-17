

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A head-on crash north of Schomberg is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit.

The crash, which happened near 20th Sideroad and 5th Line, occurred around 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Images from the CTV News Toronto helicopter show two vehicles in a nearby farmers field.



A second vehicle, which also sustained serious damage, is seen near the crash site. (CTV News Toronto)

Both of the vehicles have sustained major damage in the crash.

Police have not confirmed injuries thus far.

The intersection is currently closed for the police investigation.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

More to come.