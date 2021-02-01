TORONTO -- The death of a 24-year-old woman who fell seven floors from a parking garage in Oshawa, Ont. is being looked into by the province's Special Investigations Unit.

In a news release issued on Monday evening, the SIU said that at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 Durham police were called to 1 Mary Street in north Oshawa after receiving reports a person was on the roof of a parking structure.

The SIU said when an officer located the woman attempts were made to speak with her but a short time later she fell seven floors to the ground.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the SIU, three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone with information about the investigation or video evidence to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency called in to investigate whenever Ontario police officers are involved in a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.