One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa

One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.

Durham Regional Police said officers were on general patrol at around 5:10 p.m. when they came across what looked like a group of people fighting.

"They stopped their cruiser to investigate and observed one male to be suffering from a stab wound," Durham police said in an email.

The victim was transported to a Toronto area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Two other people were taken into custody at the scene and a Taser was used by one of the officers during the arrest, police said. They said no one was injured by the Taser.

It’s not yet clear what the fight was about.