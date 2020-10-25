TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 55-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Markham Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, officers from Toronto Police Services (TPS) found a vehicle of interest in the area of Steeles Avenue W. and Bathurst Street, according to a press release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Sunday.

Officers followed the vehicle throughout Toronto and Markham but the driver managed to flee police through the parking lot of the Markham Stouffville Hospital, the SIU says.

At around 5:05 p.m., the vehicle, which had been travelling westbound on Highway 7, crashed with another vehicle travelling eastbound.

The collision occurred in the area of Wooten Way.

The SIU says the 55-year-old male driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if the driver of the other vehicle, who was fleeing the police, is facing any charges.

Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. In addition, two officers from TPS have been designated as subject officers and 12 officers from TPS and one officer from York Regional Police have been assigned as witness officers.

The SIU is asking anyone with video evidence or any information about the investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.