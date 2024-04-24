Prolific driving offender with 4 lifetime driving bans arrested in Brampton: police

A 41-year-old man who has four lifetime driving bans has been apprehended in Brampton.

On April 11, officers from Peel Regional Police’s Safer Roads Team (SRT) arrested a man under a Toronto Police Service (TPS) warrant.

Nirmal Singh is facing one count of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of operation while prohibited, and six counts of breach of probation.

He was transferred into TPS custody and held pending a bail hearing.

Police say that Singh could face a fifth driving prohibition.

Since 2017, he has been convicted of 35 Criminal Code and eight Provincial Offence Act charges, including operation while prohibited, impaired operation, dangerous operation, fail to Stop after accident, flight from police, fail to comply with release order, breach of probation, theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, assault, utter threats, mischief, criminal harassment, and obstruct peace officer.

"The Peel Regional Police Safer Roads Team is actively seeking out recidivist dangerous driving offenders and collaborating with partner agencies to stop this illegal behaviour. We will use all lawful means necessary to stop these irresponsible criminals from putting the safety of our community at risk,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a news release.

Anyone with any information about incidents like this is asked to contact PRP’s Road Safety Services SRT at 905-453-2121, ext. 3750, or Crime Stoppers anonymously