TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog has opened an investigation after two people fleeing in a vehicle allegedly struck a cruiser in Hamilton, Ont.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday Hamilton police were called the area of Queenston and Nash roads after receiving a report of breaking glass.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two people entering a building and then fleeing in a vehicle.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the officers attempted to stop the suspects when the driver of the vehicle allegedly rammed into the police cruisers.

The vehicle stopped, but the SIU said that the occupants refused to get out.

“The officers broke the glass and extracted them,” the SIU said.

The driver and rear passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody while a front passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or who may have video of the incident to contact investigators.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.