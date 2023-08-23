SIU: Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga was stopped by police shortly before collision

The province’s police watchdog says the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a cyclist in Malton early Wednesday morning had fled from officers during a traffic stop less than an hour earlier.

According to investigators, a female cyclist was struck by a vehicle near Airport Road and Thamesgate Drive, north of Derry Road East, sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, said she was discovered in the grass by emergency responders at around 4:30 and pronounced dead on scene.

Police previously said that the driver of a 2018 Mazda 3 was heading north on Airport Road when they hit a cyclist somewhere between Slough Street and Thaymesgate Drive. The driver then fled the scene, police confirmed.

The SIU, which has invoked its mandate, said the same vehicle involved in the collision was stopped by a Peel Regional Police officer shortly before the cyclist was struck.

The civilian agency said the officer located a vehicle parked in the area of Airport Road and Morning Star Drive at around 3 a.m. and after speaking to the driver, went to verify their information. At that time, the SIU said, the driver fled the scene.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Goreway Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, shortly before 4 a.m., the SIU said.

“The driver is outstanding. Based on some of the evidence that has been obtained at the scene, we are confident we know who the suspect is but we are waiting to confirm that at this time,” Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell told reporters on Wednesday morning.

“If he is watching this, seek counsel and turn yourself in. It is a matter of time before we locate you.”

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

The SIU is engaged whenever an officer has an interaction with a civilian that results in death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.