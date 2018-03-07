

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two Durham region police officers have been charged with committing criminal offences following the arrest of a 35-year old man in Oshawa. The charges were laid by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on March 7.

At 9 p.m. on April 26, 2017, the officers pulled over a vehicle on Bruce Street in Oshawa. The passenger of the vehicle was involved in what was described as “an interaction” with the officers, leading to his arrest, the SIU said in a news release Wednesday.

He was transported to the police station but was taken to hospital via ambulance a short time later. He is now being treated for what the SIU would only describe as a “serious injury.”

The officers – Constable James Edward Sholts, 42, and Constable Thomas Broadfoot, 32 – are being charged with one count each of assault causing bodily harm, obstructing justice, and obstructing a peace officer. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 22.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports or complaints involving police in which the interaction involves death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.