Single-vehicle collision sends Toronto police officer to hospital

A Toronto police officer has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision near the Harbourfront Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, Toronto police say that the crash happened in the Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way area.

Police say that as a result, a light pole is down and one officer was taken to hospital as a precaution. Another officer involved is uninjured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of Fort York Boulevard are currently closed for a reconstruction investigation, police say.