Single-vehicle collision sends Toronto police officer to hospital

    A Toronto police officer has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision near the Harbourfront Saturday morning.

    In a post to social media, Toronto police say that the crash happened in the Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way area.

    Police say that as a result, a light pole is down and one officer was taken to hospital as a precaution. Another officer involved is uninjured.

    The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

    The westbound lanes of Fort York Boulevard are currently closed for a reconstruction investigation, police say.

    • Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

      The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    • Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies

      A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.

