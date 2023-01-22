'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with "rapidly accumulating snow" expected to make travel difficult.
Environment Canada is predicting periods of snow beginning as early as Sunday night, with about two centimetres falling on the city of Toronto.
There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.
“There is a low pressure system that looks like it will form in through Texas and track towards Ontario throughout the week,” CTV News Toronto’s Weather Anchor Jessica Smith said.
“It will pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and right now looks like it will impact areas around Windsor in the morning on Wednesday, making its way into the GTA early afternoon and will impact the evening commute.”
HEAVY SNOW TO HIT WEDNESDAY
According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on on Sunday, snowfall of 10 to 15 centimetres is possible by late Wednesday evening. More snow is also expected on Thursday morning.
The agency warned the snowfall amounts may be up to 20 centimetres in certain municipalities. Reduced visibility due to heavy snow is possible.
“People should plan ahead when it comes to their travel plans, including any possible transit delays due to weather,” Smith added.
The national weather agency said the temperature will remain relatively steady throughout the week, despite the precipitation.
On Monday, Environment Canada is predicting a high of 3 C, feeling like minus 7 C with wind chill.
