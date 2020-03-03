Signal issues causing GO Transit delays during morning commute
A GO Train passes along a stretch of tracks alongside the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, April 5, 2013. (CTV Toronto / Maurice Cacho)
TORONTO -- Signal issues are causing GO Transit delays along the Lakeshore West Line.
The problems were first reported around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Metrolinx says that the Canadian National Railway is experiencing a track signal issue near Aldershot GO Station that is impacting trains using the same rail. The technical issue is impacting eastbound service and that delays of up to 60 minutes are possible.
Matt Llewellyn, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, says that CN crews are on the scene working to repair the problem.
"We’ve been in close contact with our freight partners and they have assured us they are on scene working to fix these issues," he said.
Llewellyn said that the infrastructure problem could have a residual effect throughout the rest of the network and may impact numerous GO Train schedules.
There is ialso a technical glitch with the departure boards at Union Station in Toronto. Llewellyn said this problem is minor and that customer service representatives are on scene to assist passengers.
This is a developing news story. More to come.