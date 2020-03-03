TORONTO -- Signal issues are causing GO Transit delays along the Lakeshore West Line.

The problems were first reported around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Metrolinx says that the Canadian National Railway is experiencing a track signal issue near Aldershot GO Station that is impacting trains using the same rail. The technical issue is impacting eastbound service and that delays of up to 60 minutes are possible.

HEADS UP: This CN signal issue is causing our trains to also be delayed 30-60 minutes along the @GOtransitLW this morning. We apologize for this situation outside of our control. Because of the way our trains cycle through the network, it could cause delays on other lines too. https://t.co/7KYxn50iAQ — Matt Llewellyn (@Mattrolinx) March 3, 2020

Matt Llewellyn, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, says that CN crews are on the scene working to repair the problem.

"We’ve been in close contact with our freight partners and they have assured us they are on scene working to fix these issues," he said.

Llewellyn said that the infrastructure problem could have a residual effect throughout the rest of the network and may impact numerous GO Train schedules.

Heads up & buds out if you’re going through Union Station to get @GOtransit. Staff are around as well to assist. https://t.co/uXZ2Sn8kTb — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) March 3, 2020

There is ialso a technical glitch with the departure boards at Union Station in Toronto. Llewellyn said this problem is minor and that customer service representatives are on scene to assist passengers.

This is a developing news story. More to come.