

Tamara Cherry, CTV News Toronto





The siblings of a man gunned down near his north Toronto home earlier this month are pleading for community members to contact police with what they know about the shooting.

"Protecting this person or persons, whoever they are, it's not helping our community," Alley Kinghorn said Friday, steps from where her 44-year-old brother Shaun Kinghorn was shot three weeks earlier on March 2. "Think about your younger generation or your younger child who is growing up. Please, you don't need to protect people like this."

Shaun Kinghorn was killed on the west side of Jane St., just south of Shoreham Dr., just before midnight.

According to his family, he had spent the evening at a nearby Chinese restaurant and, from what they've been able to gather, left the restaurant alone moments before he was killed.

"I just want closure, you know, I don't care how it comes in, I don't care what you do, I don't care who you call, just, let's get some closure, that's it," said Kinghorn's older brother, Michael Brown.

The family expressed frustration at the few details they have received from police. They said they don't know how many shooters there were, whether their brother was with anyone when he was shot, or what part of the body he was shot in.

Asked for information about the case, Toronto Police Homicide Det. Omar Khan only asked that witnesses call the Homicide Squad.

Kinghorn was the fourth of seven children and had several children of his own, his siblings said.

"You just feel empty, you know, you just don't feel the same anymore," his sister said.

"He (the shooter or shooters) maybe killed my brother, our brother, but our life is so different now. He has taken our life away, too, that's what this person has done for us. Not only my brother is going to be buried tomorrow, a part of all of us is going to be buried tomorrow with him."

"We just want to tell whoever did this to our brother, please, I'm asking you, I'm begging you from my heart, I'm begging you please, I'm asking you, do give yourself up," she said. "And I'm also asking the community, if you're aware or know of anything that could help, you know, that could help the police, please call the 1-800 tip number, I would appreciate that."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477. Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the New Haven Funeral Home in Mississauga. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christian Centre Church, directly across from the shooting scene.