

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two people were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a shooting on a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Islington Avenue at around 4:20 a.m.

Police say that officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds on board the bus.

One of those victims has life-threatening injuries while the other is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police say that they are looking for four suspects who witnesses observed running from the scene northbound on Islington Avenue following the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been released.