Shots fired through window of Willowridge apartment: police
A window damaged by gunfire is pictured in the area of Willowridge Road and Richgrove Drive.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 9:39AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment in the Willowridge area Saturday night.
Residents reported hearing around six shots fired in the area of Willowridge Road and Richgrove Drive at around 11 p.m.
Officers went to the scene and found bullet holes in the window of an apartment. No victims were located.
Witnesses told police they saw a group of men running form the area.
No suspects have been arrested.