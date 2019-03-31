

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment in the Willowridge area Saturday night.

Residents reported hearing around six shots fired in the area of Willowridge Road and Richgrove Drive at around 11 p.m.

Officers went to the scene and found bullet holes in the window of an apartment. No victims were located.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of men running form the area.

No suspects have been arrested.