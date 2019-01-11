Shooting near Bathurst and Fort York leaves man seriously injured
The scene of a shooting near Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street on Jan. 11, 2019 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 9:47PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 10:57PM EST
A man believed to be in his 20s is suffering from serious injuries after a shooting took place downtown on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.
A woman has been taken into custody in connection with this case. Investigators said they are not looking for any other suspects.
Police said there will be a “heavy police presence” in the area as an investigation is conducted.
Roads have been blocked nearby.