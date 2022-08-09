Shooting in Trinity Bellwoods Park leaves man with serious injuries

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a popular west-end park.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Bellwoods Park, which runs between Queen and Dundas streets, just west of Shaw Street.

According to police, a man was located there with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics, who described the victim as an adult male, said they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police do not have a description of a suspect at this point.

They are urging any witnesses who were in the park to come forward and speak with investigators.