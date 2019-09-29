

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Six people are injured in a shooting near a nightclub in St. Catharines early Sunday morning.

Niagara Regional Police said they were called to the area near Karma nightclub downtown around 2:30 a.m.

Two women and four men were taken to hospital. Two of the injured were taken to hospitals out of town in serious condition, police said.

There are no suspect descriptions yet, police said.

Detectives said they are reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik condemned the shooting on Twitter, calling it a “shocking tragedy” that has shaken the city.