Shelton, Schroeder lead New York past Toronto 4-0 in inaugural PWHL game
Ella Shelton scored the historic opening goal, Corinne Schroeder earned the first-ever shutout and New York toppled Toronto 4-0 in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League game Monday.
Alex Carpenter, with one goal and one assist, Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa added the other goals for New York (1-0-0). Schroeder made 29 saves.
Kristen Campbell stopped 24 shots for Toronto (0-1-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 2,537 at Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Tennis legend and PWHL board member, Billie Jean King performed the ceremonial puck drop alongside PWHL senior vice-president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford.
Each Toronto player was introduced to the crowd pre-game. All received standing ovations as lights flashed from fans' mobile phones recording the moment.
Numerous fans donned PWHL beanies, PWHL Toronto jerseys and Canadian team jerseys of different players. Some held up signs, including one reading "Thank You Billie Jean King."
New York and Toronto met in pre-season scrimmage action in Utica, N.Y., with New York taking that game 6-4 on Dec. 7.
New York forward Kayla Vespa (10) scores on stickless Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) as defender Renata Fast (14) tries to help during third period PWHL action in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Having outshot Toronto 13-8 in the first period, Shelton opened the scoring for New York 10:43 into the first period.
The Canadian defender beat Campbell with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle through some traffic, to the delight of a few in the crowd.
Toronto had numerous scoring chances of its own in the period, but didn't capitalize.
Sarah Nurse beat her defender with a toe drag only to be stonewalled by Schroeder with 1:57 left. Emma Maltais faced the same fate shortly after on a one-timer.
The second period was scoreless with Toronto outshooting New York 16-4, but Schroeder continued her impressive play.
Maltais was stopped point blank on a rebound off a Hannah Miller shot with just under five minutes to go, while Natalie Spooner's wrist shot from the slot was kept out soon after.
Carpenter doubled New York's lead 2:53 into the third period. The American forward streaked down the left side and roofed the puck over Campbell's left shoulder.
Saulnier made it a 3-0 game at 4:57. Jade Downie-Landry picked up the puck by Toronto's blue line and sent in a cross-ice pass while driving toward the net. A streaking Saulnier tipped it in.
Vespa furthered New York's edge at 7:42. She took a pass in front from Alexandra Labelle and swept the puck in past Campbell.
QUICK WORK
The formulation of the PWHL began after it was announced June 30 that the new league would launch in 2024, along with news that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter's firm purchased assets of the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation.
The PWHL announced its six teams Aug. 29 along with other building blocks, including each team having a 24-game regular-season schedule beginning in January.
The draft took place Sept. 18 at CBC headquarters in downtown Toronto, with a free-agency period before it. Teams held training camps in November. The six teams gathered in Utica for pre-season scrimmages Dec. 4-7.
UP NEXT
The two teams meet again Friday at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.
