TORONTO -- The parents of a 14-year-old girl shot in the head inside her North York apartment last week tell CTV News Toronto their daughter is awake and recovering.

On Wednesday, Alyssa Driscoll’s parents identified their daughter to be the victim of an overnight shooting, which occurred on Friday in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

“She’s a warrior,” the teen’s father, Brandon Driscoll said. “What she is pulling through. I thank God it’s a miracle.”

Brandon said Alyssa is speaking and told him she loves him.

“She is progressing very well. She is out of ICU. She’s now in a trauma centre. Her left side is weak, and she is going to need a lot of medical attention.”

Brandon said he was home at the time of the shooting.

“I was in my room sleeping and then I heard a gun shot and rushed immediately and I squeezed her head so hard until the ambulance came. That’s what saved her life the paramedics and doctors said.”

He described Alyssa as lovable, funny and friendly.

Alyssa’s mom, who wished to only be identified as Vanessa, spoke with CTV News Toronto from SickKids Hospital. She described her daughter as sweet and someone who would do anything for her sisters and anybody.

Vanessa said her daughter is not paralyzed but is weak on her left side.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Toronto police were called to an 8th floor apartment at 25 Stong Court.

Police said several people took off after the shooting and officers have appealed for anyone involved to come forward and provided a statement. One line of investigation will be whether it was an accidental shooting, police said.

Police told CTV News Toronto Wednesday, the investigation remains ongoing. They have not released if there are any suspects or persons of interests in the case.

CTV News Toronto asked Brandon if he has any idea where the gun came from and who was in the apartment the night of the shooting

“I can’t comment on that right now,” he said.

In a statement issued to CTV News Toronto, Alyssa’s mother said she believes police are doing their best, adding there should not have been weapons in the apartment.

“The last couple of days have been hell not knowing how or if Alyssa was going to pull through this horrible ordeal,” she said.

“It’s all unacceptable, no child should be in that situation.”