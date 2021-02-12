TORONTO -- A teenage girl is in hospital with critical injuries following an overnight shooting at a North York apartment building - the same location of a brazen shooting that killed a young boy three months ago.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting at 25 Stong Court, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her head inside her apartment, police said.

The girl was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Four suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

“Right now, there are four male suspects that are outstanding that fled from this apartment after the shooting. They travelled north from this apartment,” Toronto police Duty Insp. Kelly Skinner said at the scene.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

A K9 unit is searching the area and police are on scene investigating.

Police are investigating the possibility that the injury was the result of an accidental or negligent firearm discharge.

This is not the first time the apartment building has been tied to tragic circumstances involving gun violence.

On Nov. 7, 2020, 12-year-old Dante Andreatta Marroquin and his mom were walking on the west side of Jane Street after grocery shopping when he was struck in the neck by a stray bullet that came from the parking lot of 25 Stong Court.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries four days later on Remembrance Day.

According to Toronto police, at least 30 rounds were fired in the shooting, which may have been gang-related.

Three male suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Mayor John Tory spoke to CP24 Breakfast about the recent increase in gun violence across the city and said it is very concerning.

"These spurts of activity of this kind are extremely disconcerting. It doesn’t matter what month it is, or what day it is or what part of the city is, it is very disconcerting and it is one of the most complex and difficult challenges we have at city hall, to try to figure out exactly how we can come to grips with this," Tory said Friday morning.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their dash cameras or surveillance videos for any information and to contact police.