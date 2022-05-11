Sex assault complainant sobs as court hears emotional call with Jacob Hoggard
An Ottawa woman sobbed on the stand this afternoon as a court heard an emotional phone call between her and Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard that took place days after she alleges he violently raped her.
A recording of the roughly 15-minute call was played as the woman, who is one of two complainants in Hoggard's sex assault trial, was questioned by the defence. She previously testified they spoke after she texted Hoggard that he had raped her, and that the call lasted about 30 seconds.
Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of someone under 16.
An agreed statement of facts says he had a sexual encounter with each of the complainants on separate occasions in the fall of 2016.
In the recording played today, Hoggard speaks calmly and in a soothing tone, and says the woman's allegation by text "came out of left field" and that he thought they "had a really nice time together."
The woman, whose voice sounds strained and distraught, says "not exactly" and adds that she experienced serious pain during the encounter and afterwards.
At various points, she indicates that his words sound rehearsed or coached, and suggests he is trying to protect himself.
During cross-examination, defence lawyer Megan Savard noted the woman told the jury the call was only 30 seconds long, when it was much longer
Savard also suggested the woman had misrepresented the contents of the call in order to win over the jury, noting the complainant previously denied Hoggard expressed concern for her or said he cared how she felt about the encounter.
The defence also indicated the woman told Hoggard she needed stitches in her vagina, which was false, and that she was going to contact a lawyer if he didn't apologize.
The woman replied that she didn't remember the call clearly because she "blocked out what happened" in order to "survive."
She acknowledged she lied to Hoggard during the call about needing stitches and possibly contacting a lawyer in an effort to get him to apologize.
"I was trying to get him to admit what he did to me" and to acknowledge its severity, she said.
The woman testified Tuesday that she agreed to meet the singer in Toronto to have sex in November 2016, but that she did not consent to what transpired in his hotel room.
She told the court Hoggard raped her anally, vaginally and orally and at one point choked her so hard she thought she might die.
The other complainant, who was 16 at the time, has testified that Hoggard raped her vaginally and orally, and attempted to do so anally, on Sept. 30, 2016.
Neither complainant can be identified under a publication ban.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
INVESTIGATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Quebec asks Ottawa to close Roxham Road crossing between Canada, U.S.
The Quebec government is demanding that the federal government close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the U.S.
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Man dead after daylight shooting in Montreal, police say
Montreal police say a man was found dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
'It’s come back to haunt us again': Suspended Woodstock mayor appears at Oxford County Council
Oxford County council was in session Wednesday morning and despite a motion to have him suspended, Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch was in attendance, virtually.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
-
Driving from Waterloo region to Six Nations for cheaper gas: Is it worth it?
Some people are making the drive to Six Nations to fill up on cheaper gas.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May
Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Ottawa
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
'I’ve gotten 60 so far': Ottawa woman targets anti-trans stickers in ByWard Market
In Ottawa’s ByWard Market, cryptic messages are showing up; posted on poles and garbage bins.
-
Watson 'wouldn't rule out' possible tax levy to help pay for new Civic Campus
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that a hospital levy could show up on municipal tax bills in the future to help fund the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
Windsor
-
Near or far, high costs not slowing travel plans in Windsor-Essex
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) debuted the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide Wednesday afternoon, encouraging those wanting to go travel, to stay close to home.
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
-
'We are ready to reconnect': WSO to celebrate 75 years of music with 2022-2023 season
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) launched its new season Wednesday, celebrating the 75 years of music it has brought to the region.
Barrie
-
Good Samaritans save Muskoka home from fire by shuttling water from lake
Contractors teamed up with some neighbours to forge a 'bucket brigade' to save a Gravenhurst home from fire.
-
Tents expose homeless plight
Honks and hoots drew attention to a long line of camping tents set up along Barrie's waterfront to highlight the peril of the homeless.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
'I’m very disappointed': Brother of Filipino presidential candidate responds to election results
The brother of Filipino vice-president Leni Robredo who currently resides in Calgary is speaking out after his sister lost the country’s federal election in a landslide to the son of a former dictator.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
'Full flood mode': Manitoba municipality dealing with closed roads, evacuations amid flooding
The mayor of one Manitoba municipality said the community is in “full flood mode,” as it deals with rising water levels.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford homicide victims identified, investigators still unsure if killing was random or targeted
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s.
-
'Tragic circumstances': B.C. man who killed mother with axe not criminally responsible
A man who killed his mother with an axe while she was sleeping has been found not criminally responsible due to "a persistent and severe mental illness," according to a B.C. Supreme Court judgment posted online Tuesday.
-
How images of turtles and dolphins helped one Vancouver office building reduce plastic waste
Pictures of marine animals helped one office building in Downtown Vancouver reduce plastic waste by 17 per cent, according to researchers.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.