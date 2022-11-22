Sewage has been leaking into the Hamilton Harbour for more than 25 years

A group of Canada geese stand on railway tracks as a plant operates in the background at Hamilton Harbour in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday December 10, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer) A group of Canada geese stand on railway tracks as a plant operates in the background at Hamilton Harbour in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday December 10, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton