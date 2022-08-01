Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Ontario
Parts of the Greater Toronto Area and most of Southwestern Ontario are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch as a band of storms moves east across the region.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Caledon shortly before 2 p.m. and said that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.
According to the alert, the storm could bring wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour as well as heavy downpours with local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres this afternoon and early this evening.
Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for Barrie and Collingwood to the north and most areas west to Windsor.
There are currently no alerts for Toronto, though rain is expected in the evening.
The alerts come as hot conditions continue in the region. A high of 29C is expected in Toronto Monday. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight and a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.
Hot weather is expected to continue for the next few days, with a high of 26 expected on Tuesday and a high of 30 expected on Wednesday.
