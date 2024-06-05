Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto ends

A severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto and much of southern Ontario has been lifted.

The weather advisory was in effect for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening as Environment Canada said a line of thunderstorms pushed through the region.

The federal weather agency said conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, nickel-size hail, and heavy rain.

The watch ended just after 10 p.m.

On Thursday, Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.

Wet conditions will continue Friday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers, but it will be cooler, with a high of 17 C.