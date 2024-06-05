TORONTO
Toronto

    • Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto ends

    Share

    A severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto and much of southern Ontario has been lifted.

    The weather advisory was in effect for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening as Environment Canada said a line of thunderstorms pushed through the region.

    The federal weather agency said conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, nickel-size hail, and heavy rain.

    The watch ended just after 10 p.m.

    On Thursday, Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.

    Wet conditions will continue Friday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers, but it will be cooler, with a high of 17 C.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News