

CTV News Toronto





Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are under a severe thunderstorm warning as of a string of scattered showers move through the region.

Hamilton, Halton, Peel, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, north York Region and northern Durham Region are all likely to see severe weather move through this afternoon.

The watch, issued by Environment Canada at around 10:30 a.m., was upgraded to a warning shortly after 1 p.m. The advisory says that the affected areas could see storms capable of producing “strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

It is expected to taper off by the evening.

The storms come amid a bout of hot summer weather.

A heat warning issued Saturday by Environment Canada remains in effect today as temperatures are likely to climb to 31 C, feeling more like 38 with humidity.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” the advisory reads. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

A break from the sweltering heat will come this evening as the wet weather brings a cold front through the region. Environment Canada is calling for clear, sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with a high of 28 C and 25 C, respectively.