Severe thunderstorm knocks down trees, causes power outages across southern Ontario

Most of southern Ontario was hit by a severe thunderstorm, with gusting winds knocking down wires and trees.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning early afternoon on Saturday, saying that “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.”

They warned that winds could blast through at a speed of up to 100 kilometres an hour and that hail the size of a nickle could fall on the city.

At around 12:45 p.m. a mobile alert was sent to phones warning residents to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Environment Canada listed the severe thunderstorm warning around 2 p.m.

The storm hit the Greater Toronto Area hard, causing multiple power outages and traffic concerns.

Peel Regional Police say that traffic lights are out at a couple intersections in Brampton, Ont. A tree has also fallen across a roadway.

CURRENT CALLS IN THE REGION

- Traffic lights out Glen Erin/Battleford Msga & Steeles Ave E/Hurontario Brampton

- Main St/Archibald Brampton- Hydro line down & on fire

- Derry Rd W/Godwick Msga - Tree down across roadway

- Kennedy Rd N/Bovaird Dr E Brampton- Traffic light hanging — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 21, 2022

MeanwhileToronto police are urging residents to call 3-1-1 for storm-related issues and that the service's non-emergency lines will be temporarily closed due to the storm.

"Please use 9-1-1 lines for emergencies only," they said.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- Due to the emerging storm our non-emergency lines will be temporarily closed

- Please use 9-1-1 lines for emergencies only

- For storm related issues call 3-1-1

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022

A Hydro One map shows multiple active outages across southern Ontario. The agency says they are responding to these incidents as “quickly and safely as possible.”

The Toronto Hydro power outage map is currently down for maintenance, but on Twitter they said they are responding to “scattered outages” across the city.

“Remember if you come across downed wires, stay at least 10 metres back (which is about the length of a school bus),” Toronto Hydro said.

A tree has fallen on a home in Richmond Hill during a severe thunderstorm in the GTA Saturday afternoon. (Twitter/@aidan__sai)

According to Environment Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers continuing into the evening.

The rain is going to be paired with some high humidity, with the temperature resting at about 27 C, feeling like 34 C.

The wet weather is expected to continue on Sunday, although the temperature won’t be as muggy at 19 C.

The holiday Monday looks to be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 17 C.