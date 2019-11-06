Several subway stations to close this weekend along Line 1
Several subway stations will be closed at various times over the weekend for maintenance work.
There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on Saturday, according to the Toronto Transit Commission.
On Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations.
Shuttle buses will be operating on both days and Wheel-Trans will be available for customers requiring accessible service.
TTC said that because King Station is not yet an accessible station, customers travelling southbound on Line 1 who require an accessible connection should exit the train at Queen Station and request Wheel-Trans service.