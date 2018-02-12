

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a seven-vehicle collision involving multiple transport trucks on Highway 401 near Weston Road.

The multi-vehicle collision happened in the eastbound express lanes of the highway at around 11:30 a.m.

According to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the crash involved three transport trucks, a delivery cube van and three other passenger vehicles.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that at least one person was trapped in a vehicle crushed between two transport trucks and had to be extricated.

“Two people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries,” Schmidt said during a Periscope from the scene. “Fortunately there no fatalities at this time, but two people in hospital with very serious injuries. There were minor injuries to a few other drivers but nothing too serious to anyone else.”

One other person was treated for minor injuries.

All eastbound express lanes of the highway are closed at Islington Avenue, OPP said. The closure is expected to last at least until 6 p.m., Schmidt said.

“I was just speaking to the lead investigator at the scene and they’re advising they have a lot of work to do, a lot of clean up obviously to complete. The scene is quite expansive with multiple vehicle involved,” he said.

“The westbound lanes remain open at this time and the collectors are also open in the area on the eastbound side, but there are massive delays in the area in both directions because of visual distractions and of course because of the closure.”