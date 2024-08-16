TORONTO
    • Several EB lanes of Hwy. 401 between Yonge and Bayview closed due to collision, fuel spill

    Crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 which resulted in a diesel spill on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (MTO) Crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 which resulted in a diesel spill on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (MTO)
    Several eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto are closed due to a diesel spill following a collision Friday night.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a car and a tractor-trailer collided on the highway east of Yonge Street just after 6 p.m.

    As a result, the tractor-trailer jackknifed between the collector and express lanes, and fuel from its saddle tank spilled on the road.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Police say three lanes in the express and collectors are closed on Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street due to the incident. One express left lane and one collector right lane are open to traffic.

    Police say the highway is expected to be closed for several hours for the cleanup.

