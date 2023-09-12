Seven stolen vehicles recovered in Halton Region auto theft sting

Halton police have recovered seven stolen vehicles in an ongoing investigation into car thefts across the GTA.

In a Tuesday media release, police said they executed a search warrant at a shipping business in Orangeville on Sept. 18. Police located and recovered five stolen vehicles at this location.

Police also recovered two stolen vehicles in Newmarket.

No arrests have been madeand few details about the investigation have been released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.