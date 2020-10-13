TORONTO -- Seven people have been transported to hospital, including several firefighters and police officers, after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga.

The fire started at a house in the area of Dalewood and Etude drives shortly before 5 p.m.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the blaze.

“Upon arrival we were faced with a substantial fire on the second floor, and a distraught occupant as well on the second floor,” Mississauga Fire Platoon Chief Daniel Boyer told reporters at the scene. “Our fire crews quickly facilitated rescue of that patient and aggressively attacked the fire and brought it under control.”

Two of the home’s three occupants were taken to hospital for treatment, one of them in serious but stable condition, Boyer said.

Four firefighters were assessed at the scene and one of them was transported to hospital. Boyer said four Peel police officers were also transported to hospital as a precaution.

Police said that all occupants of the home appeared to have gotten out.

It's not yet clear how the fire started.