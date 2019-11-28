TORONTO -- Seven people, including three children, are dead after a plane that took off from Markham, Ont. crashed in a wooded area in Kingston.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive, south of Highway 401 and Gardiners Road, for reports of a plane crash Wednesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said the aircraft is a Piper PA-32 that took off from Buttonville Municipal Airport and was headed to Kingston.

TSB police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that everyone on board the plane had died. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The TSB has not confirmed if the flight was a commercial or private.

"I'd like to offer my condolences to the families of people who lost loves one," TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski said near the crash site on Thursday.

"We understand they want answers rapidly and I'd like to offer my sincere condolences."

Krepski said the plane was about six kilometres north of Norman Rogers Airport in Kingston when it crashed.

"It's difficult to say how long it will be before the wreckage is removed. We need to take the time necessary to document and examine the aircraft. That will give us some ideas of how the aircraft collided with terrain,” Krepski said.

A special weather statement had been issued for Kingston on Wednesday evening. Environment Canada warned of “strong southwesterly winds gusting to 80 km/h.”

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

Buttonville Municipal Airport is located in the 16th Avenue and Highway 404 area in Markham and is about 29 kilometres from downtown Toronto.