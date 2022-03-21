Seven people hospitalized after townhouse catches fire in Hamilton, Ont.

A townhouse unit badly damaged after a fire in Hamilton is shown on March 21, 2022. (Dave Ritchie) A townhouse unit badly damaged after a fire in Hamilton is shown on March 21, 2022. (Dave Ritchie)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton