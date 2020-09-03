Advertisement
Service resumes on Line 2 after person struck by train
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 4:32PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 3, 2020 6:17PM EDT
TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck by a train at Castle Frank Station.
It happened at around 2:40 p.m.
Police say that the individual’s injuries are very serious.
Subway service was suspended between Woodbine and St. George stations on Line 2 as a result of the incident. About 70 shuttle buses were running during the service interruption.
Regular service resumed on Line 2 shortly after 5 p.m.