TORONTO -- Service has resumed on GO Transit's Barrie Line after a fatality south of Newmarket Tuesday evening caused numerous delays.

Officials warned commuters they should expect delays and possible train cancellatios around 5 p.m. At the time, trains were not able to move through Aurora.

“We advise you to explore alternate travel options,” officials urged on social media.

As of 9 p.m., officials said that customers may experience delays of up to 95 minutes. Service resumed about half an hour later.

Update: Barrie #GOtrain passengers: There will continue to be delays and possible cancellations as we work to restore regular service. Some trains will not be able to proceed north of Aurora. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 15, 2020

A spokesperson for the transit agency Metrolinx confirmed that someone had been struck by a train near the Newmarket GO Station.

"We're gathering info as quickly as possible," Anne Marie Aikins said. "Thoughts are with their loved ones and our crew, customers and the first responders."