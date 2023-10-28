TORONTO
Toronto

Serious Mississauga collision leaves one dead, three in hospital

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A collision in Mississauga has left one person dead and three in hospital, according to Peel police.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and SUV, happened just before 10:10 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue.

Police say the elderly male driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two women – one a passenger on the motorcycle and the other a passenger in the vehicle – are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male motorcyclist’s injuries have been ruled life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News