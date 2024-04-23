'Serious health risks': Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized in Toronto

Health Canada says that it has seized a number of unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose “serious health risks” to those that use them.

On Tuesday, the government agency said the products were found at convenience stores and at one adult store in North York, Scarborough and downtown Toronto. Specific addresses of the seizures can be found here.

The products, of which there are 10, include items like “Rhino 7 Platinum 10000,” “Titanium 12K” and “Black Panther#1.”

Health Canada said the products have been tested and were found to contain a number of hazards. Some of those hazards include yohimbe, a bark extract that can cause “serious adverse reactions” particularly in people with high-blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease, and tadalafil, which can cause potentially “life-threatening” low blood pressure.”

“Stop using these products and consult your health care professional if you have health concerns,” the agency wrote.

Health Canada is asking anyone who encounters these or any other unauthorized health products to report them to officials.