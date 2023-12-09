Separate collisions in North York sends two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries

Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in separate collisions in North York Saturday evening.

The first incident occurred near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street at around 8:40 p.m.

Police are on the scene of a collision near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street that sent a male pedestrian to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

About 10 minutes later, emergency crews responded to another collision in the area of Culford and Rustic roads.

Police are on the scene in the area of Culford and Rustic roads for a collision.

A man in his 80s was hit by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

According to police, drivers involved in the two collisions remained on the scene.