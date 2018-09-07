

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide investigators in Toronto have released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Corktown last month.

Gunshots rang out inside a Toronto Community Housing building near Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Graham-Richter died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

While police have said they believe the victim was targeted, they have released few other details about the investigation until now.

On Friday, they released a series of video clips taken from multiple security cameras that show a suspect walking along a sidewalk. At one point, the suspect looks directly at one of the cameras.

He has been described as a male with a medium building who stands under five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and his black hair styled in twisted braids.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.